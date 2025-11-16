Trump Says Withdrawing Support From Greene As Feud Deepens

Greene had been one of Trump’s most ardent supporters, but she has increasingly broken with the president on a number of high-profile issues in recent months, including foreign policy decisions such as launching strikes on Iranian missile sites and extending a financial lifeline to Argentina.

She’s also clashed with her own party in Congress over subsidies for Obamacare, which she urged House GOP leaders to extend in order to bring the recent government shutdown to a quicker end. She’s one of just four Republicans who signed onto a petition to force a vote on legislation to compel the Justice Department to release files on the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Greene, in a statement on X, said the Epstein files appear to have caused the final breach, adding that in her view “he’s coming after me hard to make an example to scare all the other Republicans” before an anticipated House vote on the matter next week.

“It’s astonishing, really, how hard he’s fighting to stop the Epstein files from coming out that he actually goes to this level,” she said.

Trump has pushed back on calls from some of his supporters to release more information on the investigation into Epstein, claiming that the focus on the disgraced financier and his ties to him is a Democratic “hoax” aimed at distracting from his agenda.