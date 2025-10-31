Business NewsWorldTrump Says US Would Lift China Fentanyl Tariff If Xi Cracks Down
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Says US Would Lift China Fentanyl Tariff If Xi Cracks Down

“As soon as we see that, we’ll get rid of the other 10%,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

31 Oct 2025, 11:30 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Trump said Friday he discussed the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their summit in South Korea (Photo: Bloomberg)</p></div>
Trump said Friday he discussed the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their summit in South Korea (Photo: Bloomberg)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

US President Donald Trump said he would cut all fentanyl-related tariffs on Chinese goods if Beijing cracks down on exports of the drug and precursor chemicals used to make it. 

Trump said Friday he discussed the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping during their summit in South Korea, adding that “China’s working very hard and I really believe that they have an incentive.” Trump agreed to halve a 20% duty related to fentanyl in their meeting.

“As soon as we see that, we’ll get rid of the other 10%,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. 

The president’s comments preview another possible concession to China in their future trade talks.

The leaders agreed to a landmark truce this week, under which Trump dropped his threat to impose 100% tariffs on Chinese goods and paused fees on Chinese-made ships docking at US ports in addition to lowering the fentanyl tariff and other measures. 

In exchange, Xi is rolling back plans to further tighten export limits on rare-earth magnets needed to make widely used consumer products and resuming purchases of US agricultural products, including soybeans. 

The measures are meant to last one year, at which point the two sides will negotiate again. 

“We’re going to have a great relationship with him, I think, for a long period of time,” Trump told reporters, referring to Xi. 

ALSO READ

US-China Tariffs: Trump Announces 10% Tariff Cut On China After High-Stakes Meeting With Xi Jinping
Opinion
US-China Tariffs: Trump Announces 10% Tariff Cut On China After High-Stakes Meeting With Xi Jinping
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT