Trump Says US Will 'Be Fine' With China As Trade Talks Near

US President Donald Trump said the US will “be fine” with China in comments that come just before the two sides return to the negotiating table and a fragile trade truce nears expiration.

When asked in an interview with Fox News on Sunday about his threat to raise the tariff on Chinese goods by 100%, Trump said the levy was “not sustainable” though “it could stand.”

He added that he had a good relationship with the Chinese leader, and he expected a sitdown to happen in South Korea, where an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting starts later this month. “I think we’re going to be fine with China, but we have to have a fair deal. It’s got to be fair,” Trump said.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said the US and China will hold talks later this week in Malaysia. That came after he met virtually with Vice Premier He Lifeng on Friday, discussions that Chinese state media described as a constructive exchange of views.

A little over a week ago, Trump raised the prospect of canceling his first in-person meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping since he returned to the White House, angry over the Chinese government’s vow to exert broad controls on critical rare-earth elements. He also declared a 100% import surtax on Chinese goods to take effect Nov. 1.