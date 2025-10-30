Trump Directs US Govt To Start Testing Nuclear Weapons For First Time In 33 Years

In a major development, US President Donald Trump on social media on Thursday said that he has instructed the Department of War to "start testing Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis", with the directive beginning immediately.

This is quite significant considering it would put an end to US moratorium on nuclear testing, which has been in place since 1992. The directive was a direct response to "other countries' testing programs," according to the president.

In his post, President Trump claimed, "The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country," and that a "complete update and renovation" was accomplished during his first term.

"Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice!" he added.

The announcement comes after Russia conducted high-profile tests of its "Burevestnik" nuclear-powered cruise missile and "Poseidon" torpedo.

The United States has not conducted a live nuclear test explosion since 1992. In his post, Trump also claimed credit for a "complete update and renovation of existing weapons" during his first term.

Trump even went on to claim that "the United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country."

This contradicts a long-standing public estimates from various arms control experts, including the Federation of American Scientists, which have consistently reported that Russia, in fact, holds a larger total stockpile, with the U.S. a close second.

However, both nations possess nearly 90% of the world's nuclear arsenal.

Trump added that China is a 'distant third' but warned that the Asian powerhouse will get 'even within 5 years', as he tried to frame his directive as a necessary means to reinstate US dominance when it comes to nuclear firepower.