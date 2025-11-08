Trump Says US Plans To Skip G-20 Summit In South Africa

President Donald Trump said no US officials would attend this month’s Group of 20 summit in South Africa, the latest escalation in a rift that erupted over his claims that the country is mistreating White Afrikaners.

“It is a total disgrace that the G20 will be held in South Africa,” Trump wrote on social media, claiming that Afrikaners “are being killed and slaughtered, and their land and farms are being illegally confiscated. No U.S. Government Official will attend as long as these Human Rights abuses continue.”

Trump in September announced he personally would not be attending the conference of world leaders in Johannesburg, but that Vice President JD Vance would be going in his stead. Following the president’s social media post, a person familiar with the vice president’s plans confirmed he does not plan to attend the Nov. 22-23 gathering.

South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation called Trump’s post “regrettable,” adding that the claim that Afrikaners face “persecution is not substantiated by fact.”

The department said in a statement that South Africa’s “own journey from racial and ethnic division to democracy” makes it “uniquely positioned to champion within the G20 a future of genuine solidarity.”

Trump’s fight with South Africa reached a boiling point in May when he ambushed President Cyril Ramaphosa in the White House with a video purporting to back up his claims White farmers are being targeted.

The incident derailed Ramaphosa’s visit to Washington, which was intended to mend ties with the US and persuade Trump to stop floating the conspiracy theory about a campaign against White South Africans.

Three decades after the end of White rule — during which Black people were subjugated and excluded from commercial and political life — the income of White families, which would include Afrikaners as well as a large English speaking minority, is on average almost five times as much as Black families, Statistics South Africa said in a January report.

Meanwhile, killings of farmers have been falling over the last 20 years. That’s even as more than 27,000 people are murdered annually in South Africa, with a disproportionate number of the victims being young men in low-income areas such as predominantly Black townships. No land has been seized by the state since apartheid ended.