Trump Says Ukraine Can Retake All Territory, Calls Russia a 'Paper Tiger'

In a notable shift of tone, President Donald Trump has stated his belief that Ukraine, with the support of Europe and NATO, is in a position to reclaim all of its territory.

In a post on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump posted about the positive possibility of Ukraine reclaiming it territory, citing Russia's economic troubles and what he called an “aimless” war effort.

“After getting to know and fully understand the Ukraine/Russia Military and Economic situation and, after seeing the Economic trouble it is causing Russia, I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form,” Trump wrote.

He described Russia as a "paper tiger" and criticised its military performance, claiming a "Real Military Power" would have won the war in under a week. Trump emphasised that Russia's people are facing difficulties, including long lines for gasoline, and that the country's economy is under severe strain from the war. He also reiterated that the U.S. would continue to supply weapons to NATO, for the alliance to "do what they want with them."

"When the people living in Moscow, and all of the Great Cities, Towns, and Districts all throughout Russia, find out what is really going on with this War, the fact that it’s almost impossible for them to get Gasoline through the long lines that are being formed, and all of the other things that are taking place in their War Economy, where most of their money is being spent on fighting Ukraine, which has Great Spirit, and only getting better, Ukraine would be able to take back their Country in its original form and, who knows, maybe even go further than that!," the post read.

"Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act. In any event, I wish both Countries well. We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them," he added.

The post marks a significant departure from his previous comments, which often focused on the need for a negotiated peace and territorial concessions. Trump concluded his post by wishing both countries well.