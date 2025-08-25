Trump Says Putin’s Dislike Of Zelenskiy Holding Up Meeting

US President Donald Trump said he spoke to Vladimir Putin in recent days and that he believed the Russian president’s dislike of Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy is holding up a meeting between the two leaders.

“He doesn’t like him,” Trump told reporters Monday in the Oval Office. “I have people I don’t like, I don’t like to meet with them.”

In a subsequent meeting with Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Trump said Ukraine and Russia would ultimately have to decide whether to set the meeting.

“That’s going to be up to them. It takes two to tango, I always say, and they should meet,” Trump said.

The stalemate over a Putin-Zelenskiy meeting is the latest blow to Trump’s effort to bring Russia’s invasion to Ukraine, now in its fourth year, to an end. Trump’s shuttle diplomacy with two leaders this month raised the possibility of the first in-person talks since the conflict started, but those hopes have been dashed as Putin has dragged his feet on a sit-down with Zelenskiy.

The White House had previously said it believed Putin agreed to a meeting with the Ukrainian president, and that planning was “underway.” But the Kremlin never confirmed their commitment and no summit has yet been scheduled. But on Monday, Trump conceded he didn’t “know that they will meet.”

“Maybe they will, maybe they won’t. They’d like me to be at the meeting. I said you, you guys ought to work it out. It’s between you. It’s not us,” Trump said.