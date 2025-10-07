Trump Says Netanyahu 'Extremely Positive' As Israel-Hamas Peace Talks Continue In Egypt

US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been extremely positive about the Israel-Hamas peace deal.

"We have just about every nation working on this deal and trying to get it done. This is a deal that, incredibly, everyone just came together," Trump said at a Press Briefing on Monday.

When asked about Hamas’ response over his Gaza ceasefire plan, Trump said, "I think Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important," CNN reported.

Asked whether the US had any red lines, such as the demand that Hamas should disarm, Trump replied, "Well, if certain things aren’t met? We’re not going to do it, but I think we’re doing very well."

The report added that Trump was also questioned about an Axios article which stated that he had urged Netanyahu to 'stop being negative' and treat Hamas' response to his 20-point Gaza ceasefire proposal as a win. However, Trump denied that Israel’s prime minister has been negative and added, "No, it’s not true. He’s been very positive. He’s been very positive on the deal."