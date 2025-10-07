Trump Says Netanyahu 'Extremely Positive' As Israel-Hamas Peace Talks Continue In Egypt
Earlier on Monday, Trump shared that the first phase should be completed this week. "I am asking everyone to move fast," he added.
US President Donald Trump on Monday said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been extremely positive about the Israel-Hamas peace deal.
"We have just about every nation working on this deal and trying to get it done. This is a deal that, incredibly, everyone just came together," Trump said at a Press Briefing on Monday.
When asked about Hamas’ response over his Gaza ceasefire plan, Trump said, "I think Hamas has been agreeing to things that are very important," CNN reported.
Asked whether the US had any red lines, such as the demand that Hamas should disarm, Trump replied, "Well, if certain things aren’t met? We’re not going to do it, but I think we’re doing very well."
The report added that Trump was also questioned about an Axios article which stated that he had urged Netanyahu to 'stop being negative' and treat Hamas' response to his 20-point Gaza ceasefire proposal as a win. However, Trump denied that Israel’s prime minister has been negative and added, "No, it’s not true. He’s been very positive. He’s been very positive on the deal."
Trump further said, "No, Israel’s been great. They’ve all been good. I really think we will get a deal done."
Talks between Hamas and mediators in Egypt’s Sharm El-Sheikh will continue on Tuesday 'amid a positive atmosphere,' reported Egypt’s state-affiliated Al Qahera News. Israeli and Hamas negotiators began indirect discussions in Egypt on Monday over the US’s 20-point ceasefire plan for Gaza.
"I will continue to monitor this Centuries old “conflict.” Time is of the essence or, massive bloodshed will follow— something that nobody wants to see!," he further added.
On Oct.4, Trump had warned Hamas that if they do not “move quickly” and agree to the peace deal with Israel, Gaza is looking at further risk of devastation, AFP reported.
"Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off. I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again," Trump posted on his Truth Social page. "Let's get this done, FAST," he added.