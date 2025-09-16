'Israel Won't Attack Qatar Again': Trump Denies Reports Of Knowledge Prior To Strike

Denying reports he had prior information about last week's attack, US President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would not attack Qatar again.

"He won't be hitting in Qatar," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, which comes on the back of Netanyahu failing to rule out further strikes during a meeting with US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, in Jerusalem.

On Sept. 9, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) conducted an airstrike in the Leqtaifiya district of Qatar's capital, Doha.

The airstrike targeted the Hamas leadership in a Qatari government residential complex.