Trump Says He’s In ‘Great Shape,’ Claims Perfect Score On Cognitive Exam

US President Donald Trump said that he is in excellent physical and mental health, citing a recent cognitive test in which he claims to have achieved a perfect score. Trump said he underwent the exam about six or seven months ago as part of his routine physical check-up.

“I think I'm in great shape,” Trump said, adding that he regularly gets physicals and prefers to be proactive about his health. “Physically, I feel very good. Mentally, I feel very good.”

Trump acknowledged the risks of taking a cognitive exam while in the public eye, noting that poor results would have been widely publicised. “It’s always risky, because if I didn't do well, you'd be blaring it,” he said. “But I had a perfect score. One of the doctors said he'd almost never seen a perfect score.”

He also questioned whether other presidents had taken similar tests. “Did Obama do it? No. Did Bush do it? No. Did Biden do it? Biden should’ve done it,” Trump said, adding that he believes cognitive exams should be mandatory for anyone serving as president.

“Biden wouldn't have gotten the first three questions right. Biden should have done it (test). I'm actually a person that believes that if you're president, you should do a cognitive exam. But the last time I took a cognitive exam and it was a perfect score. The doctors announced it. And by the way, not the easiest test. The first few questions are pretty easy. Once you get into the middle, it gets a little trickier.

He further added that, “there aren’t a lot of people in this room that would get every single question right, I can guarantee it. You're putting me in a difficult spot.”