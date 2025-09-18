Trump Says He’s Designating Antifa As A Terrorist Organisation
Trump has used his designation of groups as terrorist organisations to advance his policy agenda.
President Donald Trump said he will formally designate antifa as a "MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANISATION," as the White House begins to fulfill its pledge to investigate what it calls left-wing extremism in the wake of the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Trump telegraphed such a move earlier in the week, saying he would support designating the antifa movement as a domestic terror organisation if that was recommended by law enforcement officials in his administration.
“I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices,” Trump wrote in a social media post.
Vice President JD Vance, hosting Kirk’s show earlier this week, said the US was “going to go after the NGO network that foments, facilitates and engages in violence.”
Trump told reporters on Monday that he had spoken to Attorney General Pam Bondi about using the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations Act, a federal law allowing prosecution of criminal enterprises, to investigate people who’ve funded leftist protest movements.
Trump has used his designation of groups as terrorist organisations to advance his policy agenda. Soon after he assumed office, he designated drug cartels as terrorist organizations, which he cited in announcing strikes on purported drug traffickers in international waters.
Authorities have not linked Kirk’s killing directly to any political groups. Utah Governor Spencer Cox, a Republican, has said the suspect had a “leftist ideology,” while also urging fellow leaders to lower the political temperature.