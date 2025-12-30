Trump Says He Still Might Fire Powell as Fed Chair Pick Looms

President Donald Trump teased that he has a preferred candidate to be the next chair of the Federal Reserve, but is in no hurry to make an announcement — while also musing that he might fire the central bank’s current leader, Jerome Powell.

“I do, still do — hasn’t changed,” Trump said at a press conference Monday, when asked if he has a favorite candidate. “I’ll announce him at the right time. There’s plenty of time.”

Trump added that Powell “should resign” and that he’d “love to fire him.” The president came close to seeking Powell’s ouster in July, but backed away after a negative reaction in financial markets.

“Maybe I still might,” Trump told reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.