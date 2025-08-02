Trump Says He 'Heard' India Is No Longer Going To Buy Oil From Russia, Calls It 'Good Step'

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked at the weekly media briefing on Friday about the reports claiming that Indian oil companies have stopped buying oil from Russia in the past week.

Jaiswal responded that as far as sourcing India’s energy requirements is concerned, “we take decisions based on the price at which oil is available in the international market and depending on the global situation at that time. As for the specifics of your particular question, I am not aware of it. I don’t have details of these specifics.”