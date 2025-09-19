Trump Says 'He Didn't Want' London's Mayor At UK State Banquet — Here's Why

US President Donald Trump told reporters that he "didn't want" London Mayor Sadiq Khan at the UK's state banquet on Wednesday, held at Windsor Castle hosted by the King.

Trump was speaking to reporters at Air Force One as he was about to leave the UK and said that Khan was "among the worst mayors in the world", according to the BBC.

"I asked that he not be there. He wanted to be there, as I understand, I didn't want him," he said with regards to Khan.