Trump Says He And Xi Are Making ‘Significant Progress’ After Call; Beijing Visit Set For April

US President Donald Trump said that he had a “very good” phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping, discussing issues ranging from Ukraine and Russia to fentanyl and farm products. Trump said the two leaders have made “significant progress” since their recent meeting in South Korea and confirmed plans to visit Beijing in April

He wrote on a Truth Social post “I just had a very good telephone call with President Xi, of China. We discussed many topics including Ukraine/Russia, Fentanyl, Soybeans and other Farm Products, etc. We have done a good, and very important, deal for our Great Farmers — and it will only get better.”

He further added that, “Our relationship with China is extremely strong! This call was a follow up to our highly successful meeting in South Korea, three weeks ago. Since then, there has been significant progress on both sides in keeping our agreements current and accurate.”

Trump also said, “now we can set our sights on the big picture. To that end, President Xi invited me to visit Beijing in April, which I accepted, and I reciprocated where he will be my guest for a State Visit in the U.S. later in the year. We agreed that it is important that we communicate often, which I look forward to doing. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Both the leaders recently meet while visiting South Korea to attend the APEC Summit, during which they held crucial talks to ease escalating trade tensions between the two countries.

Following the high-profile meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, US President Donald Trump shared major outcomes from the bilateral talks.

Among the biggest announcements, Trump announced that the US will slash tariffs on China by 10%. Post the meeting Xi highlighted the need for cooperation in key areas such as trade, energy, and broader economic development. He called for both sides to focus on long-term benefits and avoid falling into a cycle of retaliation.