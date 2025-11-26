Trump Revokes Myanmar Nationals’ Protection, Nearly 4,000 Immigrants To Be Impacted—What Is TPS?

The United States has revoked the temporary protection for Myanmar nationals with the Trump administration on Monday announcing plans to end the Temporary Protected Status (TPS). It said immigrants could “safely” return to their homeland, the war-torn Southeast Asian nation.

US officials cited the Myanmar military junta’s planned elections as a sign of improvement and concluded that the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Myanmar was no longer needed.

“...Burma has made notable progress in governance and stability, including the end of its state of emergency, plans for free and fair elections, successful ceasefire agreements, and improved local governance contributing to enhanced public service delivery and national reconciliation,” the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on its website.

The TPS termination will come into effect from Jan. 26, 2026. The special TPS status to Myanmar was set to expire on Nov. 25. According to a Reuters report, the US government’s decision will impact about 4,000 Myanmar nationals. Earlier, the US government had issued similar directives for South Sudan and Venezuela.

“Department of Homeland Security (DHS) estimates that there are 3,969 current approved beneficiaries under the designation of Burma for Temporary Protected Status. As of November 10, 2025, there are 236 total pending applications for the designation of Burma for Temporary Protected Status,” the USCIS notification said.