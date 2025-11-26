Trump Revokes Myanmar Nationals’ Protection, Nearly 4,000 Immigrants To Be Impacted—What Is TPS?
The US officials cited the Myanmar military junta’s planned elections as a sign of improvement and concluded that the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Myanmar was no longer needed.
The United States has revoked the temporary protection for Myanmar nationals with the Trump administration on Monday announcing plans to end the Temporary Protected Status (TPS). It said immigrants could “safely” return to their homeland, the war-torn Southeast Asian nation.
US officials cited the Myanmar military junta’s planned elections as a sign of improvement and concluded that the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) designation for Myanmar was no longer needed.
“...Burma has made notable progress in governance and stability, including the end of its state of emergency, plans for free and fair elections, successful ceasefire agreements, and improved local governance contributing to enhanced public service delivery and national reconciliation,” the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on its website.
The TPS termination will come into effect from Jan. 26, 2026. The special TPS status to Myanmar was set to expire on Nov. 25. According to a Reuters report, the US government’s decision will impact about 4,000 Myanmar nationals. Earlier, the US government had issued similar directives for South Sudan and Venezuela.
“Department of Homeland Security (DHS) estimates that there are 3,969 current approved beneficiaries under the designation of Burma for Temporary Protected Status. As of November 10, 2025, there are 236 total pending applications for the designation of Burma for Temporary Protected Status,” the USCIS notification said.
ALSO READ
F-1 Visa News: US May Scrap ‘Intent To Leave’ Rule — Here’s How It Could Impact Indian Students Seeking Visas
What Is Temporary Protected Status (TPS)
The US Secretary of Homeland Security designates a foreign country for TPS due to conditions under which its nationals are unable to return home safely.
“The US may grant TPS to eligible nationals of certain countries (or parts of countries), who are already in the United States. Eligible individuals without nationality who last resided in the designated country may also be granted TPS,” the department explained on its website.
TPS can be designated due to an ongoing armed conflict, such as a civil war. It may also be granted after environmental disasters like earthquakes or hurricanes.
Under this system, individuals who are designated as TPS beneficiaries receive several protections. They cannot be removed from the United States and can also work legally in the country. Once granted TPS, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) cannot detain them based on immigration status. However, TPS is a temporary benefit and does not provide a path to lawful permanent residency.
US Report On Myanmar
In contrast to the US government’s fresh claims, the State Department continues to warn US citizens against travelling to Myanmar. It has noted “civil unrest, armed conflict, and arbitrary enforcement of local laws” as the reasons for its warning.
Moreover, the department’s latest human rights report, released in August, highlighted serious abuses in Myanmar, including arbitrary killings, disappearances, torture, persecution of journalists and restrictions on religious freedom, among other violations.