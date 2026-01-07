Trump Revives Greenland Push, Puts Military And Purchase Options On The Table

The White House has confirmed that US President Donald Trump is once again exploring ways for the United States to acquire Greenland. This includes options that range from diplomacy and financial arrangements to the possible use of military power. The move revives a long-dormant but controversial ambition that Trump first aired in 2019, and has already triggered sharp resistance from European allies.

According to the White House, Trump views Greenland as a strategic national security asset, essential to deterring rivals in the Arctic and protecting U.S. defence interests. In a key development, The Wall Street Journal reported that Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers in a classified briefing that the administration’s goal is to buy Greenland from Denmark.

Officials said the president and his advisers are discussing 'a range of options' to pursue the objective, stressing that diplomacy remains the preferred route — though military action has not been ruled out.