Trump Reveals Pakistan 'Testing' Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Move To Resume Trial

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Pakistan is among some of the countries that have been actively conducting nuclear weapons tests. This revelation comes shortly after he announced that the US would begin testing its own nuclear weapons, for the first time in more than three decades.

In an interview with CBS News's 60 Minutes on Sunday, the US President noted that several countries like Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan, are conducting nuclear tests, while the US remains the only nation that does not.

"We're going to test because they test and others test. And certainly North Korea's been testing. Pakistan's been testing," Trump said.

Trump on Thursday said that he has instructed the Department of War to "start testing Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis", with the directive beginning immediately.

This is quite significant considering it would put an end to US moratorium on nuclear testing, which has been in place since 1992. The directive was a direct response to "other countries' testing programs," according to the president.

In his post, President Trump claimed, "The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country," and that a "complete update and renovation" was accomplished during his first term.