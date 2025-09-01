Trump Resorts, Elon Musk Zone, Relocation Of Locals — What US' Post-War Gaza 'Plan' Entails
Gaza would be transformed in a tourist destination, and a manufacturing and AI hub over the course of next 10 years, under the purported plan.
Seaside Trump resorts and artificial islands, an 'Elon Musk Smart Manufacturing Zone' and the 'voluntary relocation' of locals in Gaza could be on the cards, if the United States moves ahead with its post-war Gaza "plan", according to a document accessed by The Washington Post.
Titled 'The GREAT* Trust: From a Demolished Iranian Proxy to a Prosperous Abrahamic Ally', the document details a plan of investing over a $100 billion in a reconstruction trusteeship plan piloted by the US.
There was no official confirmation on the document, and the White House and US State Department were yet to react to the American media reports.
Under the purported plan, Gaza would be transformed in a tourist destination, and a manufacturing and AI hub over the course of next 10 years.
This is in line with statements made by US President Donald Trump, who expressed intent to take over Gaza, relocate the residents and convert into a 'Riviera Of The East'. The statement was issued by Trump on Feb. 4, barely a fortnight after assuming the US presidency.
“If it’s necessary, we’ll do that—we’re going to take over,” Trump had stated, saying that he was also willing to send US troops to Gaza.
The document further states that Gaza would be under a US-led 'Multi-lateral Custodianship' where the region would be built to house US factories, US AI data centres serving Israel, and Trump resorts and artificial islands along with infrastructure projects.
The plan hinges on the "voluntary relocation" of Gaza's population, which amounts to around 2 million people. The reason is to use their land for these projects and many more.
Palestinians who own land in Gaza will be offered a digital token which gives them two options:
1. Funding to permanently relocate to a different region.
2. Temporarily relocate and exchange the token for an apartment in one of the six planned "AI cities."
In return, their land is to be handed over to the Trust for property redevelopment.
The "redevelopment" involves the following, as mentioned in the document:
Gaza Infrastructure Rebuilding: Entails clearance of undetonated explosives, debris and rebuilding utilities.
Gaza "AI Smart Cities": Constructing "smart-planned" cities from the ground-up on the inner side of the Gaza Ring, with its services to be accessed through an "ID-based digital system."
Gaza Trump Riviera & Islands: Building "world-class" resorts along the coastline and on small "artificial islands.
The Elon Musk Smart Manufacturing Zone: Said to be "industrial zones" that will be along the border between Israel and Gaza, running through the Gaza Ring.
Abrahamic Infrastructure Corridor: An expansive railway, pipelines and fibers corridor to connect the Abraham Gateway to regional hubs across the "India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor" — Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Israel and Jordan.
Creation of Abraham Gateway: This will involve the creation of a "regional logistic hub" in Rafah, which will connect Gaza’s manufacturing zone, port and airport through the Gaza Ring. It will also connect to ports in Egypt, Israel, and Gulf Cooperation Council through the Abrahamic Infrastructure Corridor.
The American Data Safe Heaven: These will be regional data centers with US-sanctioned AI regulation built to serve Israel and Gulf Cooperation Council through Abrahamic Infrastructure Corridor’s Fiber.
Gaza Port and Airport: A port to transport goods and a small airport in Dahaniya.
Regional Water Hub: Solar and Desalinization Plants to be setup in Sinai.
The plan was engineered by the same people who were behind the 'Gaza Humanitarian Foundation', which had stated that it aimed to distribute food within the region, CNBC reported.
The foundation is backed by the US and Israel and has received hefty criticism from UN officials for “exploitation for covert military and geopolitical agendas in serious breach of international law”.
The Trust is to go about the relocation in two separate ways, where one involves temporary housing in the form of "hardened structures", education and food for 75% of Gazans who are expected to remain in the region.
And the other involves the assumption that 25% of Palestinians will leave Gaza and take a relocation package of $5,000, with subsidised rent for four years (dropping from 100% in the first year to 25% in the final year), and the assumption that 75% of those who leave will not return.
The first plan tentatively costs $6 billion while the second costs $5 billion, with the Trust claiming that around $23,000 is saved for every Palestinian relocation. It further said that increasing the number of Palestinians leaving Gaza will reduce the financial investment burden on the trust.