Trump Resorts, Elon Musk Zone, Relocation Of Locals — What US' Post-War Gaza 'Plan' Entails

Titled 'The GREAT* Trust: From a Demolished Iranian Proxy to a Prosperous Abrahamic Ally', the document details a plan of investing over a $100 billion in a reconstruction trusteeship plan piloted by the US.

There was no official confirmation on the document, and the White House and US State Department were yet to react to the American media reports.

Under the purported plan, Gaza would be transformed in a tourist destination, and a manufacturing and AI hub over the course of next 10 years.

This is in line with statements made by US President Donald Trump, who expressed intent to take over Gaza, relocate the residents and convert into a 'Riviera Of The East'. The statement was issued by Trump on Feb. 4, barely a fortnight after assuming the US presidency.

“If it’s necessary, we’ll do that—we’re going to take over,” Trump had stated, saying that he was also willing to send US troops to Gaza.

The document further states that Gaza would be under a US-led 'Multi-lateral Custodianship' where the region would be built to house US factories, US AI data centres serving Israel, and Trump resorts and artificial islands along with infrastructure projects.