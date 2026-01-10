Trump Repeats Claim Of Stopping India-Pak Conflict; Says Obama ‘Didn't Do Anything’ To Win Nobel Prize

Claiming yet again that he solved the conflict between India and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump has said that 'no one in history is more deserving than him' of the Nobel Peace Prize, as he criticised former President Barack Obama for getting the honour even though he “didn’t do anything”.

Trump, during a meeting in the White House on Friday with oil and gas executives to discuss plans for the Venezuelan oil reserves, also reiterated his claim that eight jets were shot down in the conflict in May last year without clarifying to which country they belonged.

“Look whether people like Trump or don't like Trump, I settled eight wars, big ones. Some going on for 36 years, 32 years, 31 years, 28 years, 25 years, some just getting ready to start like India and Pakistan, where already eight jets were shot out of the air,” Trump said.