Trump Rejects Health Care Deal Amid US Govt Shutdown— How Did Democrats React?

On the other hand, Democratic leaders have also pushed back. Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Hakeem Jeffries denied that any talks were happening. Jeffries said the White House had “gone radio silent” since their last meeting at the Oval Office, which took place last week.



“Trump's claim isn't true, but if he's finally ready to work with Democrats, we'll be at the table," Schumer said.



According to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, there might be a way forward on ACA subsidies. But he noted that it depends on where the White House stands. The President's comments came as the Senate voted again on funding the government on Monday. Both the Republican and Democratic bills failed, after not being able to secure 60 votes needed.



Speaking to the Associated Press, Schumer said that his side was ready to work with Republicans to reopen the government.



"But it takes two sides to have a negotiation,” he was cited as saying by the AP.