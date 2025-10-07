Trump Rejects Health Care Deal Amid US Govt Shutdown— How Did Democrats React?
With both sides refusing to budge, negotiations remain stalled. These health care subsidies help lower the cost of health insurance for many Americans.
United States President Donald Trump on Monday abruptly closed the door to talks with Democrats over health care subsidies after briefly suggesting a deal was possible. Democrats are demanding an extension of Obamacare subsidies in exchange for ending the government shutdown.
With both sides refusing to budge, negotiations remain stalled. These subsidies help lower the cost of health insurance for many Americans.
President Trump suggested that talks with Democrats could lead to “very good things” for health care, offering hope. However, no progress has followed since then and the government shutdown has now stretched into its sixth day, leading to impact on federal services.
Democrats are tying their support for a temporary funding bill to the extension of health care subsidies under the Affordable Care Act (ACA), aimed at reducing insurance costs. The act is commonly known as Obamacare.
After hinting at possible progress, Trump later walked back on his remarks, saying the government must reopen before any talks on health care subsidies. On social media platforms, Trump wrote that he’s willing to work with Democrats on health care, but insisted they first end the shutdown.
On the other hand, Democratic leaders have also pushed back. Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Hakeem Jeffries denied that any talks were happening. Jeffries said the White House had “gone radio silent” since their last meeting at the Oval Office, which took place last week.
“Trump's claim isn't true, but if he's finally ready to work with Democrats, we'll be at the table," Schumer said.
According to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, there might be a way forward on ACA subsidies. But he noted that it depends on where the White House stands. The President's comments came as the Senate voted again on funding the government on Monday. Both the Republican and Democratic bills failed, after not being able to secure 60 votes needed.
Speaking to the Associated Press, Schumer said that his side was ready to work with Republicans to reopen the government.
"But it takes two sides to have a negotiation,” he was cited as saying by the AP.