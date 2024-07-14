"The shocking attack on Donald Trump during a campaign rally, which left the former US president with a bullet wound in his right ear, drew widespread criticism, inside and outside the nation. World leaders swiftly condemned the violence and expressed solidarity with Trump and the American people.The attack is now being investigated as an assassination attempt on Trump. Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, has been identified as the assailant, and was gunned down by security personnel at the rally venue in in Butler, Pennsylvania. One attendee lost their life in the gunfire and others were injured. 'Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people,' tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday..Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro expressed his solidarity, stating that he hopes for Trump's speedy recovery. 'See you at the inauguration,' he tweeted.United Kingdom Labour Party leader Keir Starmer denounced the violence, saying, 'I am appalled by the shocking scenes at President Trump's rally and we send him and his family our best wishes. Political violence in any form has no place in our societies and my thoughts are with all the victims of this attack.'.FBI Identifies Shooter At Trump Rally: 20-Year-Old Thomas Matthew Crooks.Former United States President Barack Obama urged for unity and civility, stating, 'There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics.'US President Joe Biden expressed relief that Trump wasn't seriously injured and condemned the violence..'My thoughts to President Donald Trump, victim of an assassination attempt, to whom I wish a speedy recovery. One activist died, several were injured. It is a tragedy for our democracies. France shares the shock and indignation of the American people,' said French President Emmanuel Macron in a post on X.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called the attack 'despicable' and emphasized the threat such acts pose to democracy, wishing Trump a speedy recovery and expressing concern for all affected by the attack.Chinese President Xi Jinping also expressed sympathies to Trump, according to a statement from China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, emphasizing China's concern about the incident.Giorgia Meloni, President of the Council of Ministers of the Italian Republic, expressed solidarity and hopes for a peaceful electoral campaign, tweeting, 'My solidarity and my best wishes for a speedy recovery go to him, with the hope that the next few months of the electoral campaign will see dialogue and responsibility prevail over hatred and violence.'.Trump’s Bloodied, Defiant Image After Shooting Pumps Up His Base"