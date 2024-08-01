Trump Questions Kamala Harris' Racial Identity: 'Is She Black or Indian?'

When one of the journalists who was interviewing Trump on stage tried to tell him that Harris had always identified as Black and had attended a historically Black university, the former president continued: “I respect either one, but she obviously doesn’t. Because she was Indian all the way, and then all of a sudden, she made a turn, and she went – she became a Black person. And I think somebody should look into that too.” Trump’s comments prompted immediate criticism.

Speaking at an event in Houston Wednesday for the Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, a historically Black sorority, Harris told the crowd that "this afternoon, Donald Trump spoke at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists, and it was the same old show."

"The divisiveness and the disrespect, and let me just say, the American people deserve better."

Harris, 59, did not directly address the content of Trump's words but said that Americans "deserve a leader who tells the truth, a leader who does not respond with hostility and anger when confronted with the facts, we deserve a leader who understands that our differences do not divide us, they are an essential source of our strength."

Harris campaign communications director Michael Tyler earlier said the "hostility Trump showed on stage today is the same hostility he has shown throughout his life, throughout his term in office, and throughout his campaign for president."

"Trump lobbed personal attacks and insults at Black journalists the same way he did throughout his presidency — while he failed Black families and left the entire country digging out of the ditch he left us in," Tyler said. "Donald Trump has already proven he cannot unite America, so he attempts to divide us."

At the White House, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded to Trump's jab at Harris, calling the former president's comments 'insulting.' "As a person of colour, as a Black woman, who is in this position that is standing before you at this podium, behind this lectern — what he just said, what you just read out to me is repulsive, it's insulting," Jean-Pierre said.