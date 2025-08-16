Trump, Putin Wrap Up Longest Face-To-Face Talks At Alaska Summit

Discussions between President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin concluded after more than two-and-a-half hours at their summit in Alaska, marking their longest in-person meeting and offering a sign that by the US leader’s own metric the talks have gone well.

Trump aide Dan Scavino said a three-on-three meeting was still ongoing at 1:25 p.m. Alaska time, more than two hours after reporters were ushered out of the room for the start of the formal discussions. The Kremlin later said the narrow-format talks had finished. Joining the leaders in Friday’s meeting were US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov accompanying Putin.

Trump in the days ahead of the meeting had downplayed expectations for the summit, casting it as a “feel-out” discussion that could lay the groundwork for a second more important gathering that could include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and potentially allied European leaders. Even en route to the summit aboard Air Force One, Trump told Fox News’ Bret Baier that he would “walk away” if the discussions with Putin did not go well.

Friday’s talks stretched longer than a 2018 summit in Helsinki that lasted roughly two hours. The leaders are due to hold a joint press conference shortly.

The summit, being held at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, a military facility in Alaska marks a critical moment in Trump’s efforts to broker an end to the war in Ukraine — one of his top foreign policy goals and something he has repeatedly cast himself as the only leader who can deliver.

The meeting opened with a highly-choreographed spectacle that saw the US president greet Putin on American soil for their first face-to-face encounter of Trump’s second term and the Russian leader’s first visit to the US in nearly a decade.