Trump-Putin Meeting: Trump Says Up To Zelensky To Make Deal After Summit With Putin

US President Donald Trump called his meeting with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin productive but indicated that a path to end the war had still not been finalized, adding that he would speak to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and tell him to make a deal.

In an interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity after the summit Trump said that there were a few sticking points remaining after his discussion with Putin, even as he cautioned that the two had not reached a deal, and shifted his focus to Zelensky, saying it was up to him to resolve the war.

“There’s one or two pretty significant items but I think they can be reached,” Trump said in the interview. “It’s really up to President Zelensky to get it done. And I would also say the European nations, they have to get involved a little bit, but it’s up to President Zelensky.”

Asked what his advice to the Ukrainian leader would be, Trump responded, “make a deal, make the deal.”

Trump’s comments follow a highly-anticipated summit that ended up with the Russian and US presidents holding their longest ever face-to-face meeting with each other. But despite their extended conversation neither leader provided clear details on their discussion, a move that may intensify anxiety in European capitals and in Kyiv about an agreement that sidelines their input.

Trump also said in the interview that he was looking to set up a meeting between Putin and Zelensky.

“They both want me there, and I’ll be there. You got to see it out. And it is a big day. I think either way, it’s a big day. But if we get this solved, it’s a really big day, because we’re going to save a lot of lives,” he said.