Trump-Putin Meet: Hotels Booked Up, Flights Curbed At Alaska Ahead Of Summit

US President Donald Trump is set to meet Russia's Vladimir Putin on Friday in Alaska. The summit has critical implications, as Trump aims to negotiate an end to the latter's war with Ukraine.

According to sources close to NDTV, all the hotels in the surrounding locale are booked up, and taxi cab services from and to the area are also difficult to access.

Trump will meet the Russian president at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, which is Alaska's largest military installation. It served as a base for surveillance of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics during the Cold War.

This will be the first time Putin is setting foot into Western territory since he started the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. A war that has 10 lakh estimated casualties, from which Russia was making notable gains prior to the meeting.