Trump Pushes Ukraine Aid As A Loan With Funding Bill Stalled

Trump pushed his allies in Congress to kill a proposal that included both tougher border policies with Ukraine funding, urging Republicans to hold out for a “perfect” deal on immigration. Senators passed a $95 billion package Tuesday that drops the immigration measures and includes over $60 billion in Ukraine aid, along with funds for Israel, Taiwan and humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip. Republican Speaker Mike Johnson, though, is refusing to take it up until a GOP-only bill on immigration is enacted.