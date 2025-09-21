Trump Presses Afghanistan To Return Bagram Air Base To US

President Donald Trump urged Afghanistan to return the Bagram air base to US control, threatening “bad things” for the Taliban-led country if it fails to comply.

The demand, made in a post on Truth Social on Saturday, follows comments from Trump earlier this week during a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that the US is trying to reclaim the base.

Trump has long criticised his predecessor Joe Biden over the tumultuous US withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying that the move left in the hands of the Taliban American weaponry and other military assets, including the base at Bagram.