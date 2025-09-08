Trump Predicts ‘Many More’ University Settlements Despite Harvard Ruling

President Donald Trump said “many more” settlements with elite universities over civil rights claims were coming soon and warned that schools would face further scrutiny if they did not adhere to existing agreements.

Trump cast the settlements as efforts by the administration to take on what he cast as anti-religious bias targeting Jewish and Christian students in schools during an address Monday at the Museum of the Bible in Washington.

“I’m also taking action against anti-semitic and anti-Christian bias in our institutions of higher learning. You’ve been watching that play out. They’re making very substantial settlements,” Trump said. “Many more settlements are soon to follow, and they’re going to be behaving because they understand we’re coming back.”

Trump expressed confidence in his ability to win additional concessions from top-tier schools, even as he acknowledged that a recent federal ruling blocking his attempt to freeze $2 billion in research funding from Harvard University presented a challenge. But the president said he believed appeals courts would eventually find in favor of the administration, strengthening his bargaining position.