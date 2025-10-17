Trump Plans To Meet Putin Within Two Weeks As Russia-Ukraine War Intensifies

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he plans to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Hungarian capital Budapest in the coming two weeks.

"I'll be meeting him probably over the next two weeks," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office, adding that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would first have talks with Russian officials.

"In two weeks or so... Marco Rubio will be meeting with his counterpart Sergey Lavrov... It was a very productive phone call (with Russian President Putin). I will be meeting with him and we will decide. Tomorrow I will be meeting with (Ukrainian) President Zelenskyy and tell him about the call... The two of them have a terrible relationship... We have now done (resolved) 8 wars, and we will make this number 9," Trump said.

Trump and Putin agreed to the meeting during a two-hour phone call on Thursday. The US and Russia will hold high-level staff talks next week, followed by a leaders summit in Budapest “to see if we can bring this ‘inglorious’ War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end,” Trump posted on social media.