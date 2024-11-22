Trump Picks Pam Bondi For Attorney General After Gaetz’s Exit

Bondi has been a loyal Trump ally for years. In 2020, she served on Trump’s legal defense team during his first impeachment by the US House. Trump ultimately was acquitted of allegations that he abused his power by withholding military aid from Ukraine to pressure government officials to help undermine his then-political rival in the presidential contest, Joe Biden.

As Florida’s attorney general until 2019, Bondi earned national attention for her efforts to overturn Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act and provisions banning health insurance companies from charging more to customers with preexisting conditions.

Her decisions to co-host a Fox News television program while still in office — and to ask then-Florida Governor Rick Scott to postpone a scheduled execution because it conflicted with a fundraising event — also earned widespread media coverage.

Traditionally, the Justice Department and the attorney general have maintained a distance from the White House, especially when it comes to making decisions about which sensitive investigations and prosecutions to conduct or end. Measures intended to insulate the department from politics and interference were put in place following the Watergate scandal in the 1970s.

The department includes several agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation that the president-elect has criticised as well. Trump could move to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray, whose term isn’t up until 2027.