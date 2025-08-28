Trump Moves To Fire Rail Regulator As Board Weighs Merger
Primus told the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the president’s attempt to oust him, that he planned to challenge what he called his 'deeply troubling and legally invalid' termination.
President Donald Trump moved to fire Robert Primus, a Democrat serving on the Surface Transportation Board, setting up another pivotal legal battle over his efforts to reshape independent agencies with major economic implications.
The board is currently weighing a merger between Norfolk Southern Corp. and Union Pacific Corp. that would create a massive single railroad company controlling shipments across the continental United States. Primus opposed a previous merger — eventually approved by the STB — that resulted in the combined Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. railroad.
“Robert Primus did not align with the President’s America First agenda and was terminated from his position by the White House,” White House spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement. “The Administration intends to nominate new, more qualified members to the Surface Transportation Board in short order.”
Union Pacific’s shares rose 1.1% as of 9:34 a.m. in New York. Norfolk Southern’s stock gained 2.5%.
“We worry political pressure could hinder the board in fact-focused due diligence and may limit outspoken opposition in an effort to avoid confrontation with the president,” TD Cowen analyst Jason Seidl said in a note to clients.
Union Pacific’s proposed $72 billion takeover of Norfolk Southern would mark the rail industry’s largest-ever deal if allowed to proceed. The pact would create the country’s first continuous transcontinental railroad by connecting Union Pacific’s network in Western US states with Norfolk Southern’s tracks along the East Coast.
US rules require rail mergers to show that a deal would serve the public interest and enhance competition, a step beyond merger requirements applied to other industries. The companies aim to complete the deal by early 2027.
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick earlier this month offered a hopeful sign the deal could proceed when he said he’d be open to consolidation in the rail industry if it improved efficiency.
Trump’s move to fire Primus came as he also this week sought to oust Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leader Susan Monarez amid a dispute within the government over vaccine policy and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook as the White House pressures the central bank to lower interest rates. Cook filed a lawsuit Thursday in federal court in Washington challenging Trump’s effort to remove her.