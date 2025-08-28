Trump Moves To Fire Rail Regulator As Board Weighs Merger

President Donald Trump moved to fire Robert Primus, a Democrat serving on the Surface Transportation Board, setting up another pivotal legal battle over his efforts to reshape independent agencies with major economic implications.

The board is currently weighing a merger between Norfolk Southern Corp. and Union Pacific Corp. that would create a massive single railroad company controlling shipments across the continental United States. Primus opposed a previous merger — eventually approved by the STB — that resulted in the combined Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. railroad.

“Robert Primus did not align with the President’s America First agenda and was terminated from his position by the White House,” White House spokesman Kush Desai said in a statement. “The Administration intends to nominate new, more qualified members to the Surface Transportation Board in short order.”

Primus told the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the president’s attempt to oust him, that he planned to challenge what he called his “deeply troubling and legally invalid” termination.

Union Pacific’s shares rose 1.1% as of 9:34 a.m. in New York. Norfolk Southern’s stock gained 2.5%.

“We worry political pressure could hinder the board in fact-focused due diligence and may limit outspoken opposition in an effort to avoid confrontation with the president,” TD Cowen analyst Jason Seidl said in a note to clients.