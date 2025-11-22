Trump-Mamdani Meeting: Tone Shift, Affordability Focus, PR Reset — Key Takeaways
While Mamdani maintained a confident air and appreciated the meeting, Trump congratulated for the win and expressed confidence in his success.
US President Donald Trump hosted the New York City Mayor Elect Zoharan Mamdani at the White House on Friday. A meeting went with no tension despite both belonging to different views and beliefs.
Mamdani, a progressive Democrat, has won the mayoral race as per AP. The party also clinched a crucial win in Virginia’s gubernatorial race.
Congratulates Mamdani
Trump congratulates Mamdani about his win in the election. Mamdani led an incredible race against incredible people, starting with early primaries. He beat the tough and smart people easily, Trump said.
"And I really wanted to congratulate the Mayor," Trump said. He is going to be a great mayor, hopefully. The better Mamdani does, the happier Trump would be.
Trump said that he had one thing in common with Mamdani which is the love for the New York city. Both of them want the city to do very well.
Trump's tone was warm, which is in complete contrast to his dismissive tone when the campaign for the election was going on.
Productive Meeting
Trump and Mamdani had a 'productive meeting', according to the former. They talked about the things like housing, food prices, and oil prices coming down.
"Anything I do is good for New York. If I can get prices down, it's good for New York," he said.
Trump Vows To Help Mamdani To Make Better New York
Trump Administration will going to help Mamdani make everyone's dream of having a very strong and safe New York.
Mamdani Appreciates Meeting And Vouch For Affordability Agenda
Mamdani appreciated the warm welcome at the Oval Office. He also affirmed the meeting productive because of their shared admiration for New York city, and the need to deliver affordability to the city dwellers.
They spoke about groceries, utilities, and all the different ways people are being pushed out, Mamdani said, appearing confident beside Trump.
"I look forward to working together to deliver that affordability to New Yorkers," he said.
Mamdani did not really praise Trump and also he mentioned sensitive topic like immigration.
Trump On Earlier Views About Mamdani
When asked why Trump believed that Mamdani is a communist, he replied Mamdani got views 'out there' and people change. "We all change. I changed a lot from when I first came to the office. It's now quite a while ago."
Trump said that he is very confident that Mamdani could do a great job after having discussions on certain things, which he refused to divulge.
"I think, he's gonn surprise some conservative people," Trump said.
Mamdani On Earlier Views About Trump
Mamdani said that he and Trump are clear about the views and positions. He appreciates the meeting which was not focused on disagreements but focused on common purpose of serving the New York. This could transform lives of half a million people who are struggling under the cost-of-living crisis.