Trump-Mamdani Meeting: Tone Shift, Affordability Focus, PR Reset — Key Takeaways

Trump congratulates Mamdani about his win in the election. Mamdani led an incredible race against incredible people, starting with early primaries. He beat the tough and smart people easily, Trump said.

"And I really wanted to congratulate the Mayor," Trump said. He is going to be a great mayor, hopefully. The better Mamdani does, the happier Trump would be.

Trump said that he had one thing in common with Mamdani which is the love for the New York city. Both of them want the city to do very well.

Trump's tone was warm, which is in complete contrast to his dismissive tone when the campaign for the election was going on.