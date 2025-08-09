Trump Invites Poland’s New President To White House On Sept 3

US President Donald Trump has invited his new Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki to the White House for a working meeting on Sept. 3, the Polish head of state’s chief of staff Pawel Szefernaker said on Saturday.

The Trump administration threw its weight behind Nawrocki, an opposition-backed nationalist, in June’s presidential election, where he unexpectedly beat his pro-European Union rival.

Poland, a staunch US ally and member of the NATO alliance, spends nearly 5% of its economic output on defense amid the war in neighboring Ukraine.