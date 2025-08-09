Business NewsWorldTrump Invites Poland’s New President To White House On Sept 3
Trump Invites Poland’s New President To White House On Sept 3

The Trump administration threw its weight behind Nawrocki, an opposition-backed nationalist, in June’s presidential election, where he unexpectedly beat his pro-European Union rival.

09 Aug 2025, 03:50 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Poland, a staunch US ally and member of the NATO alliance, spends nearly 5% of its economic output on defense amid the war in neighboring Ukraine.</p><p>(Source: Bloomberg)</p></div>
Poland, a staunch US ally and member of the NATO alliance, spends nearly 5% of its economic output on defense amid the war in neighboring Ukraine.

(Source: Bloomberg)

US President Donald Trump has invited his new Polish counterpart Karol Nawrocki to the White House for a working meeting on Sept. 3, the Polish head of state’s chief of staff Pawel Szefernaker said on Saturday.

Poland, a staunch US ally and member of the NATO alliance, spends nearly 5% of its economic output on defense amid the war in neighboring Ukraine.

