Trump Vs Harris: Who Will Win The US Election? This US Stock Market Stat May Have The Answer

The electoral battle between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris seems to be a cliffhanger contest, with less than two percentage points separating the two presidential candidates in pre-poll surveys.

While psephologists are focussed on inflation, cost of living and employment trends to determine the mood of American voters, there's one economic indicator that has an uncanny history of predicting the election outcome: the US stock market.

S&P 500—the broadest Wall Street index that tracks the performance of 500 top US companies—has accurately pointed towards the winner in 20 out of 24 elections over the last century, a research showed.

Since 1928, the way the S&P 500 moved in the three-month period leading to the date of voting has predicted the winner in 83% of the US presidential elections, according to the research conducted by LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

Twelve out of 15 times, the incumbent party in control of the White House won the presidential elections if the S&P 500 traded in the positive territory for the three-month period leading up to the polling date.

On the flip side, the incumbent ruling party lost the election eight out of the nine times when the S&P 500 edged lower in that period.

Going by this trend, Harris—the Democratic nominee who aims to succeed party colleague and incumbent President Joe Biden—could be holding the edge as the S&P 500 is up by a solid 11.8% since early August.