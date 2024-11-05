Trump And Harris Have Ignored A Looming Crisis

(Bloomberg Opinion) --This election can hardly be faulted for lack of energy or commitment: The candidates have made it a contest of competing catastrophisms, with the survival of democracy itself at stake. Fighting over these existential issues, they’ve managed to agree on only one thing — that humdrum norms of competent governance are for now beside the point.

One of those norms is fiscal responsibility. Sooner or later, governments that set this concern aside come to grief regardless of their other commitments. When that happens, they take their economies down with them. The prospect is no longer unthinkable for the US. Yet it’s hard to recall an election that ignored the issue so totally or in which pandering on taxes and public spending was so unrestrained.

Keeping up with the candidates’ new unaffordable promises has been close to impossible. Every speech has offered a tax-cut sweetener for one constituency or another, plus pledges of more public spending on defense, say, or border security, affordable housing, paid family leave, Medicare expansions, and on and on, according to taste.

This added largess, if it materializes, will worsen an already-dire fiscal outlook. This year the government will collect taxes worth about 17% of gross domestic product, roughly the average for the preceding half-century. But it will spend about 24% of GDP, compared to a 50-year average of 21%. The resulting deficit of 7% of GDP is nearly twice the historic norm, even though the economy is at full employment and growing steadily. The ratio of public debt to GDP stands at 99%, double the long-run average, and on current policies is projected to exceed 122% by 2034.