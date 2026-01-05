Trump Hails Modi As ‘Good Guy’ While Warning Of Swift Tariff Hike Over Russian Co-Operation

US President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, warned that tariffs on India could be raised “very quickly” if the country does not cooperate on issues related to Russian oil.

“Modi is a very good man, he is a good guy. He knew I was unhappy & it was important to make me happy. They do trade with us. We can raise tariffs very quickly & it would be very bad for them,” Trump said.

On Venezuela, Trump said elections may not happen immediately, stressing the need to stabilise the country first. “We are looking more at getting it fixed because the country is a mess. It was badly run. We are gonna have the big oil companies go in, they will fix the infrastructure. We will take care of the people,” he noted.