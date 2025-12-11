'Trump Gold Card’ And ‘Trump Platinum Card’ Explained: Fees, Eligibility And How To Apply

The 'Gold Card' is positioned as an expedited visa route offering applicants the chance to “receive US residency in record time” after approval from the Department of Homeland Security. According to the website, the programme is aimed at visitors who can provide “substantial benefit” to the country. The card design displayed on the official website features a portrait of Donald Trump set against the American flag, with his signature printed under the title 'TRUMP GOLD CARD'.

Businesses are also eligible to apply for a “corporate gold card” to sponsor employees.