'Trump Gold Card’ And ‘Trump Platinum Card’ Explained: Fees, Eligibility And How To Apply
Wealthy foreign applicants can now purchase US residency through Donald Trump’s $1 million “golden visa” scheme, with a $5 million “platinum” option on the way.
The Donald Trump administration has rolled out two new payment-based immigration programmes. It has also opened applications through a website launched on Dec. 10. The schemes, billed as pathways for rapid US residency or extended stays, come with hefty fees and are presented as tools to attract individuals who can “substantially benefit” the United States. As reported by The New York Times, the initiatives follow an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in September after months of preparation.
Trump Gold Card
The 'Gold Card' is positioned as an expedited visa route offering applicants the chance to “receive US residency in record time” after approval from the Department of Homeland Security. According to the website, the programme is aimed at visitors who can provide “substantial benefit” to the country. The card design displayed on the official website features a portrait of Donald Trump set against the American flag, with his signature printed under the title 'TRUMP GOLD CARD'.
Businesses are also eligible to apply for a “corporate gold card” to sponsor employees.
The Fee
Applicants must first pay a non-refundable $15,000 processing fee. Once vetted and approved, applicants are required to contribute $1 million.
The website states, “A $1 million gift upon completion of the individual’s vetting is evidence that the individual will substantially benefit the United States. An individual may also need to pay small, additional fees to the US Department of State depending on his or her circumstances.
For corporate applications, firms must pay a $15,000 processing fee along with $2 million per employee approved for the programme.
ALSO READ
Quarter-Point Rate Cut Not Enough, Says US President Donald Trump; Calls Jerome Powell A 'Deadhead'
How To Apply
Applications need to be submitted through the newly launched website, where individuals and companies can file their information and fees. Once documents and payment are provided, the vetting process begins, followed by final approval for US residency through an EB-1 or EB-2 visa category, subject to availability.
Trump Platinum Card
A second programme, the Trump Platinum Card, has been previewed online. This initiative allows foreign nationals to spend up to 270 days per year in the United States without being taxed on income earned abroad. The administration has not yet fully opened applications, but has created a wait list.
The Fee
The Platinum Card requires a $5 million contribution plus a $15,000 processing fee. According to the website, “There is no assurance that the Platinum Card contribution will remain at $5 million, so you should join the wait list now.”
How To Apply
Interested individuals must join the wait list through the website. Once spaces open, applicants who also qualify for the Gold Card pathway may obtain legal status as an EB-1 or EB-2 visa holder. According to the NYT report, though processing is expected to take only weeks after application and payment, officials caution that “a small number of countries may have wait times of up to a year or more based on visa availability.”