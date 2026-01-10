Trump Flags Venezuela Oil Deal Soon, Says $4 Billion Crude Already En Route

U.S. President Donald Trump has signalled a sweeping expansion of American involvement in Venezuela’s oil sector, saying Washington will decide which U.S. companies operate in the country and that the United States will be a major beneficiary of rising crude output.

Speaking during a meeting with U.S. oil executives, Trump said Venezuela was 'going to be very successful' and that Americans would gain from increased oil extraction. "We will make the decision on which companies will go into Venezuela," he said, adding that without U.S. intervention, China or Russia would have stepped in to dominate the country’s energy resources.