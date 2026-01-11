Trump Firm Sharpens Saudi Property Focus As Prince Opens Market

The Trump Organization and luxury developer Dar Global Plc are kicking off sales at real estate projects in Saudi Arabia valued at $10 billion, seeking to capitalize on new rules that will soon make it easier for foreigners to invest.

The firms have agreed to develop Trump International Golf Club Wadi Safar in Riyadh, a gated-community to feature assets that will include a Trump-branded hotel, golf course and premium residences, according to a statement on Sunday.

The projects are among several that US President Donald Trump’s business empire is pursuing, efforts which have raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest. At the start of each of his terms in the White House, Trump has placed his business operations in a trust, through not a blind one, managed by his sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Sales at Wadi Safar project, and at the $1 billion Trump Plaza in Jeddah, will be launched this week, Dar Global’s Chief Executive Officer Ziad El Chaar said in an interview. That’s designed to coincide with looser laws around foreign property ownership expected to take effect this month, he said.

“We expect a lot of demand locally, but we also have expectations of major interest from international investors because they see this market is just opening up,” El Chaar said. “People want to join from the beginning.”