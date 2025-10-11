Trump Fires Federal Workers, Escalating US Shutdown Fight

President Donald Trump said he was making good on threats to fire thousands of federal workers amid a government shutdown now in its 10th day, as his administration made job cuts across departments including Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, Treasury and Commerce.

“It’ll be a lot, and we’ll announce the numbers over the next couple of days, but it’ll be a lot of people,” Trump told reporters Friday in the Oval Office.

The administration plans to slash at least 4,100 workers from the government during the shutdown, according to newly filed court documents. Trump said that many of the affected employees worked for programs that were “Democrat-oriented” or were “people that the Democrats wanted,” without providing additional detail.

The firings mark the first large-scale ouster of federal employees during a funding lapse in modern history, going beyond the furloughs that have characterized past temporary shutdowns. More cuts are under consideration, the government said in the filing. The move ups the stakes in a multi-week standoff with Democrats over federal funding and health-care subsidies.

Labor unions representing hundreds of thousands of federal workers asked a judge Friday to immediately halt the mass firings. The emergency request to a federal judge in San Francisco seeks to bar the Office of Management and Budget from ordering officials to carry out the firings and block agencies from issuing reduction-in-force notices before the judge holds a hearing next week.

The judge didn’t immediately rule but did move up the hearing by a day to Oct. 15.