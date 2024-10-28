Trump Dials Up Rhetoric At High-Profile NYC Event With Musk

(Bloomberg) --Donald Trump turned to the home stretch of his campaign with a marathon rally in the heart of Manhattan, flanked by Elon Musk and other allies aiming to frame voters’ decision around who can fix America’s woes.

Trump’s event at the fabled Madison Square Garden, which lasted for nearly six hours Sunday, featured criticisms of Vice President Kamala Harris over the border, crime and the economy. Trump mused about safely Democratic New York flipping to his column, painting a view of an America gripped in crisis.

“We must defeat Kamala Harris and stop the radical left agenda with a landslide that is too big to rig,” Trump said.

The rally regularly veered into dark territory. Some of the speeches included racist remarks about Puerto Rico, drawing swift bipartisan criticism, as well as those about Latino migrants, Palestinians and Black Americans. Many were peppered with gratuitous, sexist or racist attacks on Harris herself.

Trump was joined by more than two dozen speakers, from celebrity wrestler Hulk Hogan to House Speaker Mike Johnson to Musk himself, who is campaigning for Trump and pouring money into the race.

Musk predicted he could find $2 trillion in cuts in a Trump administration, a massive target that would fundamentally reshape government spending and programs.

“Your money is being wasted,” said Musk, the final speaker aside from Trump and his wife Melania in a rare appearance during the campaign. “We’re going to get the government off your back and out of your pocket book.”