Trump Details 20-Point Plan To End Gaza War After Meeting Netanyahu

The White House released a 20-point plan designed to end the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza following a meeting between President Donald Trump said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

The plan stipulates that the conflict would end immediately if accepted by both Israel and Hamas, and that all hostages and the remains of those who died would be returned within 72 hours. The agreement would also see Israel release nearly 2,000 prisoners and stipulates that Israel would not occupy or annex Gaza.

The proposal encourages Gaza residents to remain in place, pledges the immediate resumption of aid, and says a “panel of experts” would be convened to “rebuild and energize” the war-torn area with economic development.

The plan calls for Hamas to agree not to have any direct or indirect role in the governance of Gaza, instead handing control of the territory to a “technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee, responsible for delivering the day-to-day running of public services.” That body would be overseen by a “Board of Peace” to be headed and chaired by Trump, and involve the participation of other world leaders, including former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair.