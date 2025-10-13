'Did Not Do For The Nobel': Trump Credits Tariffs For Defusing India-Pakistan Conflict

US President Donald Trump once again said that he stopped a war between India and Pakistan. This time he credited the tariffs for putting a halt on the war between the two nations.

In a video sourced from the White House, Trump aboard Air Force One, is seen telling reporters, “I settled a few of the wars just based on tariffs. For example, between India and Pakistan, I said, if you guys want to fight a war and you have nuclear weapons. I am going to put big tariffs on you both, like 100%, 150%, and 200%...I said I am putting tariffs. I had that thing settled in 24 hours. If I didn't have tariffs, you could have never settled that war..."

The US President begun his trip from Washington to Israel, where he will address the Knesset after declaring that war in Gaza is over.

On May 7, the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force in a joint operation carried out precise missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The project named Operation Sindoor was in response to the Pahalgam terror attack two weeks ago (April 22) that claimed the lives of 26 civilians

Notably, the cross-border firings of missiles and drones lasted for four days following Operation Sindoor. Amid the escalating tensions, a ceasefire was announced on May 10. While US President Donald Trump claimed that he mediated the truce, the Indian government maintained that the ceasefire was agreed upon after Pakistan made the request.

The Indian forces targeted a total of nine terrorist infrastructure sites in Pakistan and PoK. Among the nine sites targeted are the JeM headquarters in Bahawalpur and the LeT's in Muridke, both in Pakistan Punjab.

Shortly after the precision strikes were carried out, the Indian Army reported that Pakistan resorted to violation of ceasefire along the border in Jammu.