Donald Trump, Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew Photos From Epstein's Estate Released; White House Reacts

Democratic members of the US House Oversight Committee released a selection of photographs on Friday from the estate of the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, showing current President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, and the former British royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor among other prominent figures.

The 19 photos initially released by Democratic lawmakers were a small part of more than 95,000 they received from the estate of Epstein, who died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

They released roughly 70 more photos later Friday, including images of his home, Epstein taking a bath, a photo of him with a swollen lip, and a photo of him posing with a book about the scandal.

The photos released Friday were separate from the case files that the Department of Justice is now under compulsion to release, but anticipation is growing as the Trump administration faces a deadline next week to produce the Epstein files that have been the source of conspiracy theories and speculation for years.

The photos were released without captions or context and included a black-and-white image of Trump alongside six women whose faces were blacked out.