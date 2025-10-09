Trump Claims Credit For 'Seven Wars Settled,' Says Nobel Committee May Still Overlook Him
Trump has repeatedly claimed that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for doing what “nobody has done.”
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration has “settled seven wars” and is “close to settling an eighth,” as he responded to questions about his chances of winning the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.
Speaking at a roundtable meeting with reporters at the White House, Trump said he had 'no idea' whether he would win the prize but highlighted what he called an unprecedented record in resolving global conflicts.
"Marco would tell you we settled seven wars. We’re close to settling an eighth. I think we’ll end up settling the Russia situation. I don’t think anybody in history has settled that many. But perhaps they’ll find a reason not to give it to me," he said.
#WATCH | On his chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize, US President Donald Trump says, "I have no idea... Marco would tell you we settled seven wars. We're close to settling an eighth. I think we'll end up settling the Russia situation... I don't think anybody in history hasâ¦ pic.twitter.com/xLUw1zwvee— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2025
Asked whether he believed he could win the award, which will be announced on Friday in Oslo, Trump said he had been nominated by several countries but remained unsure of the outcome. He suggested that the Norwegian Nobel Committee might “find a reason” not to select him despite his achievements.
Trump has repeatedly claimed that he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for doing what “nobody has done.” He has credited his administration with helping resolve disputes ranging from Armenia and Azerbaijan to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.
He also claimed credit for helping de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan earlier this year in May, saying his efforts led to a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed nations. New Delhi, however, categorically denied any third-party involvement, stating that no external mediation was part of the agreement.
In a post on X, the White House shared an image of Trump with the caption, “The Peace President.”
The 2025 prize announcement comes amid renewed focus on the Gaza conflict, where Trump’s proposed 20-point peace plan—accepted by Israel and under negotiation with Hamas—has stirred speculation about his potential role in brokering a major ceasefire.
Trump shared the latest news on Hamas-Israel peace deal on TruthSocial, "I am very proud to announce that Israel and Hamas have both signed off on the first phase of our Peace Plan. This means that ALL of the hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw their troops to an agreed-upon line as the first steps toward a strong, durable, and everlasting peace."
The Nobel Peace Prize, awarded annually by the Norwegian Nobel Committee, recognises outstanding contributions to global peace efforts. Trump was previously nominated during his first term but did not win.
This year, the Norwegian Nobel Committee said it received 338 nominations, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations. The final winner will be selected through the committee’s eight-month review process, with the announcement scheduled for Friday in Oslo, Norway.