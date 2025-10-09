Trump Claims Credit For 'Seven Wars Settled,' Says Nobel Committee May Still Overlook Him

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said his administration has “settled seven wars” and is “close to settling an eighth,” as he responded to questions about his chances of winning the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize.

Speaking at a roundtable meeting with reporters at the White House, Trump said he had 'no idea' whether he would win the prize but highlighted what he called an unprecedented record in resolving global conflicts.

"Marco would tell you we settled seven wars. We’re close to settling an eighth. I think we’ll end up settling the Russia situation. I don’t think anybody in history has settled that many. But perhaps they’ll find a reason not to give it to me," he said.