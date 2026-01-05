Trump Claims $600-Billion Revenue Gain As US Supreme Court's Verdict On Tariffs Loom

US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed his government has or will receive more than $600 billion in revenue from tariffs imposed on trade partners as the legality of those levies comes into question before the Supreme Court.

Rebuking the US media for "interfering" in the upcoming decision from the apex court, Trump said his tariffs, imposed in April last year, has made the country strong financially and in terms of national security.

"We have taken in, and will soon be receiving, more than 600 Billion Dollars in Tariffs, but the Fake News Media refuses to talk about it because they hate and disrespect our Country, and want to interfere with the upcoming Tariff decision, one of the most important ever, of the United States Supreme Court," he said in post on Truth Social.

Notably, the US Customs and Border Protection agency said last month it has collected more $200 billion in tariffs as a result of new duties imposed by Trump since the beginning of 2025.