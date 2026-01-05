Trump Claims $600-Billion Revenue Gain As US Supreme Court's Verdict On Tariffs Loom
Trump said his tariffs, imposed in April last year, has made the country strong financially and in terms of national security.
US President Donald Trump on Monday claimed his government has or will receive more than $600 billion in revenue from tariffs imposed on trade partners as the legality of those levies comes into question before the Supreme Court.
Rebuking the US media for "interfering" in the upcoming decision from the apex court, Trump said his tariffs, imposed in April last year, has made the country strong financially and in terms of national security.
"We have taken in, and will soon be receiving, more than 600 Billion Dollars in Tariffs, but the Fake News Media refuses to talk about it because they hate and disrespect our Country, and want to interfere with the upcoming Tariff decision, one of the most important ever, of the United States Supreme Court," he said in post on Truth Social.
Notably, the US Customs and Border Protection agency said last month it has collected more $200 billion in tariffs as a result of new duties imposed by Trump since the beginning of 2025.
The conservative-leaning US Supreme Court is expected to rule on the legality of President Trump's sweeping global tariffs as soon as January, as per media reports.
If the levies are upheld, it would bolster presidential power and potentially give Trump a potent new tool to wield against trading partners as he tries to impose his global agenda.
A decision striking them down would cut the current average US effective tariff rate of 16.3% by at least half and could force Washington to refund tens of billions of dollars, according to Bloomberg. It could also upend the preliminary trade deals Trump has struck with some large countries like Japan, South Korea and the European Union.
A US federal appeals court in August upheld a decision by the Court of International Trade that found Trump did not have the power to impose the tariffs without the consent of Congress.
In November, retail giant Costco joined a group of other companies suing the government to obtain a full refund of the tariffs they had paid by then, and asked a court to block the tariffs from continuing to be collected as the Supreme Court case plays out.
India and the US are yet to conclude a preliminary trade deal. A court verdict against the Trump administration can significantly alter the negotiating position in favour of New Delhi.
The US President has threatened higher tariffs than the current 50% rate on Indian goods as a punitive measure against relations with Russia.