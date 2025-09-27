Trump Calls for Microsoft to Fire Former Biden Aide Lisa Monaco

President Donald Trump called for Microsoft Corp. to fire Lisa Monaco, the company’s president of global affairs, the latest in a series of moves targeting former government officials he perceives as political opponents.

Trump has long been critical of Monaco, who was US deputy attorney general under former President Joe Biden, accusing her of using that post to push various investigations into his conduct.

He revoked Monaco’s security clearances and access to classified information in March, and cited that decision on Friday to argue that she should be dismissed from Microsoft, claiming her position at the tech giant gave her “access to Highly Sensitive Information” that made her a “menace to U.S. National Security, especially given the major contracts that Microsoft has with the United States Government.”

“It is my opinion that Microsoft should immediately terminate the employment of Lisa Monaco,” Trump added.

Monaco’s position at Microsoft was reported in June. Microsoft did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s call for Monaco’s firing comes just a day after the US Department of Justice indicted former FBI Director James Comey, a dramatic illustration of how the president has moved to seek retribution against government officials he says have wronged him.