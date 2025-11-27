'Won't Be Invited': Trump Bars South Africa From 2026 G20 Summit Over 'White Genocide' Claims

President Donald Trump on Thursday has barred South Africa from 2026 G20 Summit over 'white genocide claims.

"Therefore, at my direction, South Africa will NOT be receiving an invitation to the 2026 G20, which will be hosted in the Great City of Miami, Florida next year," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump's decision comes amid the US president clamining that white Afrikaners are being violently persecuted in the country - a claim that South Africa has rejected as baseless.

The tension between Trump and South Africa took another turn when South Africa allegedly refused to hand off the G20 Presidency to a Senior Representative from our U.S. Embassy.

“At the conclusion of the G20, South Africa refused to hand off the G20 Presidency to a Senior Representative from our U.S. Embassy, who attended the Closing Ceremony,” Trump wrote in his Truth Social Post.

The G20 summit of this year in Johannesburg — the first to be hosted in Africa — went ahead without the United States, a founding member of the group and the world’s largest economy.

Washington decided to boycott the meeting, and the final declaration, which was issued without U.S. endorsement. The declaration focused on concerns of developing countries and climate change.

Despite the dispute, the U.S. formally assumed the rotating G20 presidency.