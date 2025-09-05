Trump Claims Democrat Zohran Mamdani Could Be New York's Next Mayor: Here's Why

Donald Trump has claimed that Zohran Mamdani could be New York City's next mayor, a bold assertion in the tightly contested race. Trump suggested that if two of Mamdani's main opponents were to withdraw, the democratic socialist would have a clear path to victory, as reported by AP.

Mamdani, the 33-year-old rising star in the Democratic Party, has already made headlines by defeating Cuomo in the Democratic primary. He has also publicly accused Mayor Adams of working with the Trump administration against him.

This is a claim that is supported by reports of Trump's intermediaries, allegedly offering Adams a federal job to drop out of the race. While the former president did not specify which candidates should drop out, his remarks hint at a desire to see a one-on-one contest that he believes would favor Mamdani.