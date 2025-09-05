Business NewsWorldTrump Claims Democrat Zohran Mamdani Could Be New York's Next Mayor: Here's Why
ADVERTISEMENT

Trump Claims Democrat Zohran Mamdani Could Be New York's Next Mayor: Here's Why

Mamdani, the 33-year-old rising star in the Democratic Party, has already made headlines by defeating Cuomo in the Democratic primary.

05 Sep 2025, 11:20 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Trump's interest stems from Mamdani reportedly gaining a slight lead in recent polls. (Image source: Zohran Mamdani/X)</p></div>
Trump's interest stems from Mamdani reportedly gaining a slight lead in recent polls. (Image source: Zohran Mamdani/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Donald Trump has claimed that Zohran Mamdani could be New York City's next mayor, a bold assertion in the tightly contested race. Trump suggested that if two of Mamdani's main opponents were to withdraw, the democratic socialist would have a clear path to victory, as reported by AP.

Mamdani, the 33-year-old rising star in the Democratic Party, has already made headlines by defeating Cuomo in the Democratic primary. He has also publicly accused Mayor Adams of working with the Trump administration against him.

This is a claim that is supported by reports of Trump's intermediaries, allegedly offering Adams a federal job to drop out of the race. While the former president did not specify which candidates should drop out, his remarks hint at a desire to see a one-on-one contest that he believes would favor Mamdani.

ALSO READ

Trump To Rename Pentagon, Restoring Historic ‘Department Of War’
Opinion
Trump To Rename Pentagon, Restoring Historic ‘Department Of War’
Read More

This statement has injected a new layer into a race already featuring the current mayor, Eric Adams, and former Governor Andrew Cuomo.

According to reports, Trump's interest stems from Mamdani reportedly gaining a slight lead in recent polls. The race is currently a crowded turf, with Republican Curtis Sliwa and independent candidate Andrew Cuomo running for the city's top job.

Despite some political maneuvers, both Curtis Sliwa and Andrew Cuomo have stated they have no intention of leaving the contest, setting the stage for a potentially volatile and unpredictable election in New York City.

ALSO READ

'Incredible Job!' Trump Praises Google's Sundar Pichai At AI Education Event: Here's What Happened
Opinion
'Incredible Job!' Trump Praises Google's Sundar Pichai At AI Education Event: Here's What Happened
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT